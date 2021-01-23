Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. AON posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

NYSE:AON opened at $206.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 84.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AON by 56.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

