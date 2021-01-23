Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

