Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $362.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

