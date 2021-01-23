Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,284 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,681,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.