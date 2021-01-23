Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $134.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

NYSE:APTV opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

