BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $846,623.14 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $846,623.14 and approximately $28.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

