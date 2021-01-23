WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $95.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

