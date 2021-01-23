Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.