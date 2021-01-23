USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.66 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $934,567.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,728,497 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

