American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells $10,909.50 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $10,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,738.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $29.58 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $438.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

