Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

