iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $116.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32.

