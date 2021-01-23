Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

