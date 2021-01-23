Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

