We Are One Seven LLC Buys 345 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

