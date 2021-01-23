Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

