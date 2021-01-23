The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.