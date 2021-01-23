The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.53-5.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.498-75.207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.75 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

