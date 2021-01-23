National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years.

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

