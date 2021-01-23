Semux Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $146,075.83 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001258 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

