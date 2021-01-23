Friendz Price Down 17.9% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $752,253.71 and approximately $56,276.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,425,114 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

