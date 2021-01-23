DAOBet (BET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,098.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $25,098.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.01337786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00541355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

