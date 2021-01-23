Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Post Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand its presence. Apart from prudent acquisitions, the company is gaining from robust performance in BellRing Brands. Notably, sales in BellRing Brands segment surged 31.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Also, the company’s Weetabix segment has been performing well. However, the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced hurdles. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 23.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness in the Foodservice segment marred overall sales, which decreased 2.2% and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin for the past few quarters.”

Get Post alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.09.

NYSE:POST opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,296.90 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.