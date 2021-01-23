Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLGNF. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.