Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLGNF. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $64.65.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
