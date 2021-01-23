We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

