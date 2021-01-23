We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,115 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

