Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

