12,226 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -185.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.