Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Nielsen comprises 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.21% of Nielsen worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.