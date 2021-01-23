First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.62.

TSE:FM opened at C$23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.87. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

