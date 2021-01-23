Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Eight Capital

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.35.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 61.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.