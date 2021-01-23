Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.09 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$555.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.