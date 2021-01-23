Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

