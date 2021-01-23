Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $46.20 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.99% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $46,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 139.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $131.59 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.