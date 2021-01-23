Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.26 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Aion has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.46 or 1.00068142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00327125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.10 or 0.00640909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00159542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001991 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

