Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 11,785 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cognex worth $41,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

