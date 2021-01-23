Newfound Research LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 326.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cerner by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 236,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,777 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 19,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

