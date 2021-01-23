Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €173.80 ($204.47).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.16. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

