CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

