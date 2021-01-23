Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

SEDG opened at $321.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

