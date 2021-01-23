BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

