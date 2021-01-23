Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,426,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

