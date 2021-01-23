Riverview Trust Co Buys 2,415 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

