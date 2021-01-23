Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

