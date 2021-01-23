General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,579 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

