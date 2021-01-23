Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

