Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 6,736 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $151.88 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.