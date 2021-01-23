Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 12,630 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

