Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

