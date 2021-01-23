Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 104,872 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

